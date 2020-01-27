|
Peacefully at McNally House Hospice, Grimsby on Saturday, January 25, 2020, Ivy May Missen of Smithville passed away at the age of 83. Beloved wife of James "Jim" Bruce Missen. Loving mother of Donna Chaney (James) and Nancy Hajny. Cherished grandmother of Kyle, Carly, Amelia, Brienna, and Nicholas. Caring great-grandmother of Wesley and Briar. Predeceased by her parents Albert (Scoop) and Ivy Roussel and sister Marie Thompson. She is survived by her sisters Elsie Roussel and Patricia Wilson. Visitation at Merritt Funeral Home, 287 Station Street, Smithville on Tuesday, January 28th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home, on Wednesday, January 29th at 1 p.m. If desired, memorial donations to McNally House Hospice can be made through the funeral home, merritt-fh.com or (905)957-7031.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 27, 2020