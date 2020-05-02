It is with thankful hearts that celebrate the life of our husband and Dad, Jack Alexander Norris. Jack passed peacefully on April 21 at The Brant Centre in Burlington, at the age of 88 years. Jack is mourned by his wife Beverley Galassi, his daughter Jennifer Krueger and her husband Peter, and his son John Norris and his wife Sharon. He is also deeply missed by his sister Doreen Paton and his brother Roion Norwiss and wife Loraye. He is remembered fondly by Jennifer and John's mother Jane Kouri and her husband Don, as well as his nieces and nephews. Grandpa was well loved by his grandchildren: Aaron Gallea and his wife Elayna, Michael Gallea, Matthew Gallea, Clark Norris, Hailey Norris and Hannah Gallea; as well as his two great grandchildren: Britanny and Jack Gallea. Throughout his career in sales with Union Gas, Jack lived a life of service to his community, serving as president of service clubs like The Optimist Club and the Kinsmen Club as well as charitable causes like the Stoney Creek Non-Profit Housing Corporation and the Cancer Society along with many others. He also proudly served in the Knights of Columbus, and as a Councillor in the former City of Stoney Creek for many years. It was this commitment to community service that led The Stoney Creek News to call him "Mr. Stoney Creek", and the Stoney Creek Chamber of Commerce to name him Citizen of the Year 1980. Dad was a great storyteller and we will miss the funny (and often repeated) stories of his youth. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 2, 2020.