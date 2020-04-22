|
The family is saddened to announce that Jack passed away peacefully in his 96th year after a full and healthy life. Predeceased by his beloved wife Gwenn in 2007 after 60 years of marriage, Jack is survived by his daughter Karen Gill, and was the proud Grandpa of Kevin Gill (Anna) and Erin Nolan (Andrew). In recent years Jack was blessed with three great-granddaughters, Madeleine Claire (Maddy) Gill and Connolly Jae and Collins Mae Nolan. Jack was predeceased by his sisters Mary Webster (Bill) and Lily Batten (George). He is survived by his dear cousin Mae Ward (Bob), nephews Ron (Gail), Gerry (Barbara), and Terry (Sandy) Batten and niece Lois Bouskill (John) and their families. Born and raised in Hamilton's north end, Jack's early years were influenced by the strength and support of family and friends who had emigrated from Scotland and were working hard to establish a good life in Canada during difficult times. As a teenager in 1940, Jack moved to the Aldershot area of Burlington with his family, later residing there for the majority of his adult life. He was a veteran of the Royal Canadian Navy serving on HMCS Copper Cliff in the north Atlantic during WWII. Subsequently he enjoyed a long and varied career in positions associated with the manufacturing and hydro-electric sectors, including Westinghouse, Ontario Hydro, the Burlington Public Utilities Commission, retiring as General Manager and Secretary-Treasurer of the Electrical Utilities Safety Association of Ontario, a division of the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board. Jack was a gentleman of high principle and humble demeanor who took great pride in the accomplishments of his family, enjoyed a good game of baseball or golf, and especially a relaxing holiday in the sunny south or on the backyard patio with his beloved Gwenn and their wide circle of friends. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of LaSalle Park Retirement Community and to others who supported Jack during his final days. If so desired, donations to the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation or the Salvation Army would be gratefully received. Cremation and private family interment have taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Smith's Funeral Home, Burlington. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 22, 2020