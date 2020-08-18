Jack Leon passed away peacefully on Sunday morning after battling cancer. A psychologist by trade, Jack was a healer and a helper who loved travel, theatre and of course Jim Morrison. A loving brother and son, Jack is survived by his niece Erica, nephew Mike, great-nieces Ellie and Maggie, and countless friends and family whose lives he touched in meaningful ways. He will be forever missed. Donations can be made to Jewish Social Services of Hamilton.



