Jack Hawes
1925-04-03 - 2020-08-11
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jack Hawes at The Village at University Gates in Waterloo, Ontario. He will be dearly missed by his wife of seventy-one years Victoria Mary, daughter Deanne (son-in-law, Alex Paraschuk) and son John (daughter-in-law, Janice). His grandchildren Thomas Paraschuk, Michelle (husband, Phillip) King, and Lindsay (husband, Brian) McLelland, and his great-grandchildren Delaney, Myles, Lauren, Carson and Brynn. After serving in the Canadian Air Force, Jack received his Electrical Engineering degree at The University of Toronto. He went on to become the President of the Canadian division of Sterling Power Systems. He was a dedicated member of the Rotary Club of Hamilton East Wentworth. Jack enjoyed curling, bridge, reading, golf and Romeo luncheons. We will miss his sense of humour and kindness. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Jack can be made to The Rotary Club of Hamilton East. Wentworth Charities, P.O. Box #66593, Stoney Creek, Ontario L8G 5E5.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 22, 2020.
