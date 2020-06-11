Jack Jaunzemis
1941-07-25 - 2020-06-08
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we have lost our husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. A loving husband to Lynne, a wonderful father to Jacalyn (Steve) Samantha (Ben) grandfather to Cassandra (Dan) Alanna (Dakota) Riely Jacob and Marissa. Caring great-papa to Everly Mason Paisley Norah and Ronan. Fun-loving uncle to the Lazdin's Brown's and Elms families. And a faithful companion to Chewy. A big thank you to the nurses at 3C Juravinski Hospital, and the VON nurses who attended to his care. Special thank you to Dr. Zbuk . Welcome to the Hotel California xo

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved