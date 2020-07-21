1/1
Jack WYATT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We are sad to announce the peaceful passing of Jack Wyatt at the age of 94. He was the beloved husband of Marjorie for 71 years. He was predeceased by sisters Peggy and Evelyn. Jack was a Flight Sargent in the RCAF serving in Canada and overseas during WW2. When he was discharged in 1945 he returned to Dofasco where he continued to be employed for 44 years retiring in 1986. A year after returning home he met and then married Marge and they built their first home where they raised their three sons, Doug (Norma Jean), Tom (Judy) and Jim. He took great delight in his six grandchildren, Scott (Katrina), Jeff (Dominique), Kevin (Megan), Mitch, Cori (Taylor) and Julie (Brian) and great grandchildren Leidia, Noah and Eli. His 34 years of retirement allowed time to travel with friends and to enjoy more rounds of golf at the Brantford Golf Club where he was a member for many years and said he always valued the fellowship more than the score. Jack was a member of Marshall Memorial Church in Ancaster and served on several committees. We would like to thank the staff at Juravinski and St. Peter's Hospitals for their tender compassionate care for Jack over the past weeks. Cremation has taken place and there will be a private family service. Jack was a truly gentle man and he will be missed and loved forever.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 21, 2020
It was a lovely service for Jack. To Marge and the family, we are so sorry for your loss and thinking of you with some wonderful memories.
Kerry and Paul Parker
Friend
July 21, 2020
I was privileged to have worked for Jack at Dofasco - he was a wonderful, gentle man who had the respect of our Purchasing department. My deepest sympathies to Marg and family.
Sandi (Honda) Peters
Coworker
July 21, 2020
I met Jack nearly 50years ago. He hired me at Dofasco and through his early years of nurturing and encouragement I spent nearly 40 years in his employ. Jack was sometimes misunderstood; mainly by many of us Young Turks; but in the end We all owe in part our own personal successes to the Kind, Compasionite and Well Meaning Jack Wyatt. My condolences to Marge and Family. Jack rest in peace - you have earned it.
Mark Greenwood
Friend
July 21, 2020
Sorry to hear of the passing of Jack. He and Marjorie were long time neighbours on Lima Court in Ancaster and lovely people. Sympathies to the family from the Dorr family.
Shari Dorr
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved