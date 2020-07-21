We are sad to announce the peaceful passing of Jack Wyatt at the age of 94. He was the beloved husband of Marjorie for 71 years. He was predeceased by sisters Peggy and Evelyn. Jack was a Flight Sargent in the RCAF serving in Canada and overseas during WW2. When he was discharged in 1945 he returned to Dofasco where he continued to be employed for 44 years retiring in 1986. A year after returning home he met and then married Marge and they built their first home where they raised their three sons, Doug (Norma Jean), Tom (Judy) and Jim. He took great delight in his six grandchildren, Scott (Katrina), Jeff (Dominique), Kevin (Megan), Mitch, Cori (Taylor) and Julie (Brian) and great grandchildren Leidia, Noah and Eli. His 34 years of retirement allowed time to travel with friends and to enjoy more rounds of golf at the Brantford Golf Club where he was a member for many years and said he always valued the fellowship more than the score. Jack was a member of Marshall Memorial Church in Ancaster and served on several committees. We would like to thank the staff at Juravinski and St. Peter's Hospitals for their tender compassionate care for Jack over the past weeks. Cremation has taken place and there will be a private family service. Jack was a truly gentle man and he will be missed and loved forever.