With heavy hearts we sadly announce the peaceful passing of Jacoba Tickner, on Monday, September 7, 2020 in her 97th year. Pre-deceased by husband Robert Tickner (1995). Survived by children Rita Lawrance, Robert Tickner and Jackie Curley. Loving and devoted Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Cremation has taken place.



