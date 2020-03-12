|
Of Burlington Peacefully at Juravinski Hospital, surrounded by her husband, and close friends, Jacki went home to be with her Lord and Saviour on Monday, March 9, 2020. Jacki, beloved wife of Alan Coulter, was in her 58th year. Loving step-mother of Kaylynn (Randy), Garrett and Connor (Alicia), and treasured Gramma to Aurora, Troy and Cayden. Cherished daughter of Edmond and (predeceased) Margrit Kohl. ("Many daughters have done noble things, but you surpass them all!" Proverbs 31:29). Dear sister of Linda (Walter) and Mark. ("...but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised!" Proverbs 31:30). The GREATEST aunt to Jakob (Jessica), Mary (Greg), Joshua, Caleb, Josiah, Jeremiah, and Elijah; and an even GREATER, great aunt to James, Abigail, Summer, Ryan, and Sadie. ("We stand up and call you blessed, Nana!" Proverbs 31:28a). Adored Aunt to Riley and treasure to Anita. Remembered lovingly by Tante Kathe, cousins Peter (Senta), Karla (Ken Prince), Henny, and Sybil; Tante Trudy, Tante Rosemary, Uncle Hans (Hilda), Betty, and all Jacki's family in Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. Jacki will be fondly missed by all who were blessed to know her. "She will sing of the mercies of the Lord forever!" Psalm 89:1. The doors of Wellspring Church, 4457 New Street, Burlington, will welcome family and friends through at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 13th, 2020. A Celebration of Life will commence at 11:00 a.m. with Cliff Donaldson officiating. In light of the Corona Virus "Covid-19", and as advised by Health Canada, we ask that you please wash your hands, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser before entering the building. Please consider your physical contact with one another. Also, some family members will not be at the visitation; they will only be attending the Celebration of Life. Thank you so much for your love and support. If desired, memorial donations to the would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 12, 2020