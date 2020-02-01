Home

Jacqueline Dianne (Potter) Morrison

Jacqueline Dianne (Potter) Morrison Obituary
On Thursday Jan 2, 2020 in her 82nd year surrounded by her family and listening to Elvis, Jackie passed away peacefully. Jackie bravely battled breast cancer for many years but it ultimately took her life. Predeceased by her husband Bill (1999), daughter Cathy (2004) and best friend Marlene (2020). Jackie leaves behind her son Daryl (Joanne) daughter Kelly (Greg)daughter-in-law Jane (Ian), son-in-law Scott (Angela). As well as Grama to 11 grandchildren; Charla(Donnie) Christa(Dave) Greg (Jess) Brett, Zach, Bre (Andrew) Candace (Justin) Caitlin (Matt) Ryan, Jenna and Karli. Also Grama Great to 8 great grandchildren; Ava, Kayla, Ben, Jack, Luke, Jake, Max and Sawyer. She will be sadly missed! Cremation and private family ceremony has taken place. If you choose to, donations to the Canadian Breast would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020
