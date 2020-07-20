"to have a good friend you need to be a good friend" It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Jackie Rosart on July 16, 2020 at the age of 81, after a courageous battle with cancer. Jackie was born in Hamilton, graduated from University of Windsor and lived in Burlington. Jackie was predeceased by her parents Jack and Flo Moro. She will be deeply missed by her two children Glen (with Janine) and Julie (with Bob Pyl), brother Ron Moro (with Pat Dean), and her sister Pinky Moro (with late Gary Carr). She was a loving and very proud Nana to Jim Gardner (with Teresa), Jazmine and Marlo Rosart. Jackie will be remembered for her quick wit, positive outlook and valued friendships. Jackie was a longtime member of the Burlington Golf & Country Club where she won many club championships. She competed internationally and is a member of the Burlington Sports Hall of Fame. Jackie valued her friendships beyond any personal accomplishments. She was a lifelong friend to many, including the ladies called the "figjamers", SWIM group, and her "young friends". Her friends filled Jackie's life with fun stories and laughter and we know that they will miss her. The family expresses their gratitude to the staff at Juravinski Cancer Centre. A special thank you to her friend Dr. Moe Ali who was a constant source of support and guidance for Jackie and her family. A celebration of life will be held when gatherings of large groups and laughing are permitted. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com