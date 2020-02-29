Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline CADIEUX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Monique CADIEUX

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Monique CADIEUX Obituary
Early on Wednesday, February 26 our family lost a very special person. Jacqueline passed peacefully with her mother, Carole, by her side. Two years ago she kicked leukemia's butt but it came back in October with a vengeance. It should have taken her quickly, but in true Jacqueline style she fought it for 4 months. I'm thankful that her pain is gone but there will forever be a sister-sized hole in my heart. I lost my very first best friend (my little sister) and the first person I swore I would protect. Jacqueline leaves behind her mother Carole, her father Claude and her sister, Joelle (Ryan), her two nieces, Quinn and Reese, her memere, Denise in Manitoba and her pepere Bernie. She is predeceased by her grandparents Marie Cadieux and Fern Gervais. She will be missed by her boyfriend Junior, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and acquaintances. She brought joy and laughter to everyone she knew. Mass will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. in Caledonia, Ontario. A light lunch will follow. Dress code: vibrant colours to match Jacqueline's spirit.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -