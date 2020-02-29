|
Early on Wednesday, February 26 our family lost a very special person. Jacqueline passed peacefully with her mother, Carole, by her side. Two years ago she kicked leukemia's butt but it came back in October with a vengeance. It should have taken her quickly, but in true Jacqueline style she fought it for 4 months. I'm thankful that her pain is gone but there will forever be a sister-sized hole in my heart. I lost my very first best friend (my little sister) and the first person I swore I would protect. Jacqueline leaves behind her mother Carole, her father Claude and her sister, Joelle (Ryan), her two nieces, Quinn and Reese, her memere, Denise in Manitoba and her pepere Bernie. She is predeceased by her grandparents Marie Cadieux and Fern Gervais. She will be missed by her boyfriend Junior, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and acquaintances. She brought joy and laughter to everyone she knew. Mass will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. in Caledonia, Ontario. A light lunch will follow. Dress code: vibrant colours to match Jacqueline's spirit.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020