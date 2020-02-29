|
Jacquelyn Rowan (nee Kirby) of Glace Bay, Nova Scotia passed peacefully Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton surrounded by family. Predeceased by her husband James of 49 years. Loving mother of Dianne Halliday, James (Anne) and Sandra Piccolotto (Mark). Granny will be very much missed by her grandchildren David, Jaclyn, Kevin, Nicole, Sarah and Becca (John-Michael). She is survived by her sister Helen (Andy) and many nieces and nephews. Jacquelyn was a devoted mother as well as worked at McMaster Hospital as an administrative assistant for many years. Jacquelyn enjoyed singing in the choir at Sts. Peter & Paul Church and Sackville Seniors choir. Jacquelyn was passionate about travel, bird watching, cooking (nicknamed "Cookie" by her father, Jack Kirby). Jacquelyn was involved in the community volunteering as a Brownie Leader (Grey Owl) and coaching girls' softball. She loved to cook, entertain and was an avid reader. She will be remembered for instilling a passion for music and the arts by all who knew her. A special thanks to CTU Central Staff at St. Joseph's Hospital. Visitation will take place at P.X Dermody Funeral home at 796 Upper Gage Avenue on Tuesday March 3 from 6-8pm, with a Funeral Mass at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Wednesday March 4 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Doctors Without Borders would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020