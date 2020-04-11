Home

Jacquelyn ROWAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacquelyn ROWAN

Jacquelyn ROWAN Obituary
The family of the late Jacquelyn Rowan would like to thank the many people who came to her visitation and funeral, and who prayed for her and offered mass intentions and charitable donations. Thanks also to those who sent flowers and fruit baskets. Thank you to Father Joe, pastor of Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Church, for his kind words, and to the choir for their beautiful singing. A special thank you to the CWL Honour Guard and those who helped with the lovely reception following the funeral. May God bless you all for your kindness. Sincerely, Jackie's children and their families.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 11, 2020
