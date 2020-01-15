|
Passed away peacefully at The Meadows Long Term Care in Ancaster, on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Lochan) of 36 years. Loving father of Elaine Patterson (Mark), Sandra Sutton (Ken), John Patenaude and Jacqueline Ceravolo (Ryan). Cherished papa of Emily (Adam), Alexandra (Wynton), R.J. (Keely), Jack, Paolo and Nora, and great-papa of Emerson. Predeceased by his parents Romuald and Noella Patenaude, and his siblings Cecile Lavigne, Pauline Dupont and Jean-Paul Patenaude. He will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Special thank you to the staff at The Meadows for their gentle care of him in his final years. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Cremation to follow at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 15, 2020