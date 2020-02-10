Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jake HOEKSEMA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jake D. HOEKSEMA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jake D. HOEKSEMA Obituary
Peacefully at his home on Friday, February 7, 2020, the Lord called to Himself Jake Hoeksema at the age of 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Tina (1992). Dear father of Keith and Nelly, Sid and Brenda, Gerald, and Tracey and Richard Stam. Cherished Opa of eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Brother of Jantje De Koning, Jacoba Koning, and the late Janny Dykstra. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. at CORNERSTONE CANADIAN REFORMED CHURCH, 353 Stonechurch Rd. E., Hamilton where the Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in the church hall. Private family interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens. If desired, donations to the Anchor Association would be appreciated by the family. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jake's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -