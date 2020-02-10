|
Peacefully at his home on Friday, February 7, 2020, the Lord called to Himself Jake Hoeksema at the age of 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Tina (1992). Dear father of Keith and Nelly, Sid and Brenda, Gerald, and Tracey and Richard Stam. Cherished Opa of eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Brother of Jantje De Koning, Jacoba Koning, and the late Janny Dykstra. Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. at CORNERSTONE CANADIAN REFORMED CHURCH, 353 Stonechurch Rd. E., Hamilton where the Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in the church hall. Private family interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens. If desired, donations to the Anchor Association would be appreciated by the family. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 10, 2020