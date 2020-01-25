|
|
Aged 86, passed January 17, 2020 in Dundas, ON, Jakob was born in Yugoslavia to a German family and lived a happy childhood until the War robbed him of his father and home. The family fled back to Germany where they lived safely till after the War. Through the years, an exhaustive search continued for a lost father who was never found. Eventually the family followed others to Canada in hopes for a new start. Shortly after settling in Hamilton, Jakob met his love, Margaret Sophia Hesch of Dundas and married. They were blessed with two daughters and built a home and life in the village of Waterdown. They shared a life amongst close family and friends till Margaret's early passing in 1987. Jakob was a carpenter by trade and enjoyed working with his hands, building and fixing most anything and worked over 25 years at Koyo Canada in Burlington, Ont., but more than anything, loved his growing family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and will be greatly missed. All are welcome to share in his Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 8th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Circle of Life Cremation and Burial Centre, 100 King St. E., Dundas, ON (additional parking at the Air Force Club). Much gratitude is held for the kindness and caregiving from The March of Dimes, Joseph Brant Hospital and Wentworth Lodge. In lieu of flowers or donations embrace or share time with a loved one in memory of our father. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020