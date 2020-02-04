|
Peacefully at The Carpenter Hospice, Burlington on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Louise (nee Darville). Loving father of May Griffiths-Turner (late Gary) and David. Proud grandfather of Brian and Catherine. Predeceased by sister June. Jim will be greatly missed by his friends and family. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Wednesday, February 5th from 10 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow. Interment Burlington Memorial Gardens at a later date. For those who wish, donations in memory of Jim to Diabetes Canada or The Carpenter Hospice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 4, 2020