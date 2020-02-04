Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for James GRIFFITHS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Adrian Herbert (Jim) GRIFFITHS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peacefully at The Carpenter Hospice, Burlington on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Louise (nee Darville). Loving father of May Griffiths-Turner (late Gary) and David. Proud grandfather of Brian and Catherine. Predeceased by sister June. Jim will be greatly missed by his friends and family. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Wednesday, February 5th from 10 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow. Interment Burlington Memorial Gardens at a later date. For those who wish, donations in memory of Jim to Diabetes Canada or The Carpenter Hospice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -