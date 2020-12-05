On December 1, 2020, Jim passed away peacefully at Juravinski Hospital, aged 90. Loving brother of Marilyn (Deep River, ON) and Gerald (Carolyn). Also survived by niece, Shari, and nephews Jerry, Michael, and Andrew. Predeceased by sister, Sharon, and nephew's Brian and John. Jim worked as a teacher and principal with the former Hamilton Board of Education for 36 years, retiring from W. H. Ballard School in 1986. He was a member of the Hamilton Naturalists Club for more than 70 years. Cremation has taken place and, in accordance with Jim's wishes, there will be no service. If so desired, donations in Jim's memory may be made to the Juravinski Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Marlatt Funeral Home, Dundas. 905-627-7452 Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com