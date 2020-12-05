1/
James Albert Norman DOWALL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On December 1, 2020, Jim passed away peacefully at Juravinski Hospital, aged 90. Loving brother of Marilyn (Deep River, ON) and Gerald (Carolyn). Also survived by niece, Shari, and nephews Jerry, Michael, and Andrew. Predeceased by sister, Sharon, and nephew's Brian and John. Jim worked as a teacher and principal with the former Hamilton Board of Education for 36 years, retiring from W. H. Ballard School in 1986. He was a member of the Hamilton Naturalists Club for more than 70 years. Cremation has taken place and, in accordance with Jim's wishes, there will be no service. If so desired, donations in Jim's memory may be made to the Juravinski Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to Marlatt Funeral Home, Dundas. 905-627-7452 Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel
195 King Street West
Dundas, ON L9H1V5
9056277452
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved