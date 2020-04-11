|
After 69 years of devotion to each other, Jim and Norma Kirchin have now moved on to the next chapter of their lives. On March 26, 2020, Norma passed peacefully. Her parting was quickly followed by her beloved husband, Jim, on April 5, 2020. They are deeply missed by their children, Debra (Brian), Carol (Ian), Jim (Anne) and Mike (Shelley), 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Jim and Norma lived an active, full life. They enjoyed summers at their cottage, world-wide travelling, square dancing, card games, music and socializing with friends and family. After Jim retired from Ford Motor Co. and Norma from Canada Post, they enriched the lives of many as volunteers at Grace Villa, St. Joseph's Hospital, and St. Joseph's King Campus. Jim and Norma were dedicated parishioners of St. Paul's United Church. Many will fondly remember their beautiful voices and piano accompaniments in the choir. Private family funerals have taken place. They will be honoured at a Celebration of Life commemoration in the near future. Donations to the Food Bank of your choice would be appreciated. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 11, 2020