|
|
Peacefully at the Providence Care Hospital, Kingston on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of 32 years to Rose Wells. Much loved father of Kimberley (Gary) and Travis (Kyle and Rick). Stepfather of Sharlene Christiansen (Jim) and Allison Swerdfager. Cherished grandfather of Alyssa, Jordan, Meghan and Tyler. Dear brother of Marion-Ann, Lloyd, Wesley and Dee Dee. Predeceased by 1 brother Martin. Will be forever missed by his loving dog "Spirit". Also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel of Tompkins Funeral Home 63 Garden Street Gananoque on Friday March 13, 2020 at 11:00 am. The family wishes to thank Doctors Debbie Briggs and Vera Badillo, Nurse Jane and to the neighbors and friends for their love and support. In lieu of flowers donations made to the Gananoque Salvation Army or to the Gananoque and District Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.tompkinsfuneralhome.ca IN THE CARE OF TOMPKINS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 63 GARDEN STREET GANANOQUE K7G 2T8 (613) 382-3088
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 12, 2020