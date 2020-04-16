|
It is with profound sadness that the family announces James's passing at home on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the age of 63 years. Beloved husband of 31 years to Kim. Loving dad of Elisha (Gabriel Di Fabio), and Clarissa (David Balram). Proud and devoted Grandpa of Violet. Survived by his parents James and Eileen West and by his siblings Floyd (April), Kathy (Paul Upton), and their families. Due to the current provincial guidelines we ask that you respect the requirements for a private family service. A public Celebration of James's life will be held at a future date. If desired, please consider a donation in his memory to the . We encourage family and friends to offer their condolences, photos and memories online through www.lgwallace.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 16, 2020