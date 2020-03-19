Home

James Arthur May 13 1938 - March 14 2020 Weasner

James Arthur May 13 1938 - March 14 2020 Weasner Obituary
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our dad. James Weasner passed away at Dunnville hospital with loving family by his side. Missed by his previous wife and friend, Shirley Weasner. Father of Shirley Campeau, Mark Weasner, Lillian Matthews (Paul Eales), Phyllis Weston, Helen Blackmore, Jessie Weasner, Michelle Zimmerman, Ruth Dickhout (Darryl), Patty Jones (Ian Piner), Deborah Fess and Samual Weasner. Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, also brothers and sisters and their families. Predeceased by his parents James and Lillian Weasner, also his sons Dan Weasner and Jimmy Weasner, son-in-laws William Campeau, Tim Matthews, Mark Weston, Brad Long, also two granddaughters, Jessica Dickhout and Tina Weasner. I would like to send out a special thanks to the nurses and Dr. Kamona for all their hard work and compassion. Rest in Peace Dad.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 19, 2020
