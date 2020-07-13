1/1
James Arthur WINKWORTH
Peacefully in his sleep at the West Haldimand Hospital, Hagersville on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in his 83rd. year. He is now reunited with the love of his life Jane. Dear father of Julie, Jim Jr. and Kristen, Jo-Ann and Patrick and the late Les, and Jason and Carla. Cherished Papa of Lindsay, Courtney and Cody, Trevor, Adam, Hope (deceased), Chloe and Dylan, Roy, Kevin, Katie and Andrew, Courtney and Brock, and Kristin and Lee. Great-grandfather of to Lucas, and Liam. Brother of Lloyd and Tina Winkworth (both deceased), Ray and Georgina Winkworth (both deceased), and Darlene and Don Mino. Brother-in-law of Cecil and Daryl Wobbes (both deceased), Joan and the late Hank Fluit, Ted and Carol Wobbes, Shirley (deceased) and Frank Osinga, and Ann and Joe Helder. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held at Hagersville Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Cancer Society. www.rhbanderson.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 13, 2020.
