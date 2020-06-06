Peacefully at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital on Thursday June 4, 2020 at the age of 93. Aubrey Alexander, beloved husband of the late Mary Alexander (nee Armstrong) and companion of Thelma Barnhardt. Loving father of Katherine Jackson (Michael), Sandra Golchuk (Ron) and the late Donald Alexander. Proud grandpa of Seana Jackson-Brown (Ryan), Christine Jackson (Brandon), Jessica Farquharson (Dan), Donald Golchuk (Melanie), Bobby Alexander (Joy) and great-grandpa of Jacob, Nathan, Jamie, Reese, Alyssa, Ariana, Ethan, Cali, Quincy and Axl. Cherished brother of Ruth Murray and predeceased by sister Dorothy Smith. Fondly remembered by Janette Rawn, his nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, arrangements are being handled privately with the family and have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Moore Chapel, 9 Paget Street in Sundridge. A public celebration of Aubrey's life will be held when the restrictions are lifted. Interment at the Burk's Falls Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.