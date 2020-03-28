|
After a lengthy illness at the hospital, Barry passed peacefully on March 25th just weeks after his 85th birthday. Beloved husband to Nancy (predeceased) and devoted father to his son Steve (and Marcia) Lovegrove and his daughter Terry (and Richard) Long. He was a loving grandfather to Robin (and Torrin) Mullins and to his great-grandson Kade Mullins. He is survived and remembered by his cousins, nieces and nephews. Barry lived his early years in Port Stanley and then in Hamilton where he finished school and worked at the steel mills and in the tool and die trades. After that he began a long and successful career as a teacher with the Peel Board of Education. Barry taught many of the essential trades - machine shop, welding, and auto, and was well liked by his students and colleagues. Barry and Nancy moved to Burlington and then lived many years in Millgrove where they were active in the community. Barry loved all things boats and fishing and many will remember him working on his big boat in the driveway in Millgrove. Barry made friends easily and was blessed to have many good ones. He enjoyed eating his own fresh-caught fish and loved eating large slices of lemon meringue pie with long-time family friend Glen "Fonzie" Nelson. Barry really enjoyed his later years living in Shalom Village in Hamilton. He was so grateful for the loving care he received there and how quickly he became involved in the Shalom Community. Barry made new friends who became like family to him. He was always there to lend a helping hand and genuinely cared for anyone in need. Those of us who knew and loved our Dad will greatly miss him. Barry's Celebration of Life will take place at Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig in Waterdown, but due to the present circumstances of the virus, this will be postponed to a later date. A public announcement will be made when the date is finalized. In lieu of flowers, it is Barry's wish that any donations that you would like to give in his memory can be made to Shalom Village, Hamilton. Please sign the online guest book at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020