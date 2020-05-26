August 24, 1947 - May21, 2020 After several years of courageously battling IPF, my warrior, best friend, and life partner has lost the fight. Bart was a man of dignity, class, and integrity. He was also a man of many talents. He ran a successful life insurance and financial investment business in the Burlington/Hamilton area for over 30 years with many loyal clients. Until recently, Bart served as Vice President on his condominium Board of Directors and contributed significantly with his keen mind and common-sense approach. He was also a target shooter with several local gun clubs, winning numerous awards throughout the years. Bart will be greatly missed by his many dear friends and neighbors. He is survived by his beloved spouse, Carole Lailavoix, one brother and sister, and several nieces and nephews. As per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private celebration of life which will be held at a later date. Thank you so much to Dr. Hattersley and the staff at St. Peter's Hospital in Hamilton for their dedication, kindness and care. Rest in peace, my dear heart ... until we meet again.



