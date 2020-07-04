Died peacefully in his daughters' home, with his family at his side, surrounded in love. Jim was predeceased by his loving wife, Patricia (Wilson), who has been patiently waiting for him to join her so they can play Wahoo together again. Jim was an amazing, father to three daughters, Theresa McCourt (Howard), Kathy (Tom) and Susy. Despite being constantly surrounded by females in his home, he managed to maintain his sanity, humour and ability to give to others. Loving and proud Grandpa to six grandchildren. Holly, Marjorie, Suzie, Jimmy, Will and Cole. Grandpa superpowers included being able to soothe babies as he would hold them for hours, days if you would let him. All six grandkids, if you ask them, would tell you that they were Grandpa's favourite because, that's just how it was with Grandpa. Jim was a fierce card shark. He loved playing euchre "The books are in the office", bingo and visiting any casino "Always bet on Black" He is predeceased by his siblings Ken, Bob and Rita (Penick). He will be missed dearly by his sister Mary (Hance). Jim worked at Stelco for 31 years. He loved Hamilton and all it had to offer. He was a devoted Husband, a fantastic Dad, a doting Grandpa, a wonderful brother and uncle. Most importantly he was a Great Man.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store