The love you showed us was true, always was real. Your generosity incomparable, Heart as big as the world, but not big enough. 59 lives, see you again at 60 and our Jamser, in our hearts forever, never without us. A brother, a son, an uncle, great uncle and best friend. RIP Lucy, Theadus, Lynne/Greg, Grant, Gavin, Kristin, Adriana, Thomas, Theodore



