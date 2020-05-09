Peacefully, at St. Joseph's Villa on May 7, 2020 in his 75th year, after suffering a severe stroke, Jim went to be with His Lord. Jim worked with the United Church of Canada both as a social worker in Glace Bay N.S. and in the downtown mission in Windsor ON, and as an ordained minister serving congregations in southwestern and central Ontario. He was an avid stamp-collector and was involved in a variety of philatelic organizations. He was a beloved brother of (Rev. Dr.) John (Karen) Allsop of Waterdown, a dear uncle to Sarah (Greg) Money of Fisherville ON , Laura (Steve) Kuhn of Ottawa ON and Dave (Kendra) Allsop of Ottawa ON and a special cousin to Norman Salt (Dubai U.A.E.), Marion (John) McTavish of Huntsville, ON and Keith (Mary) Salt of Mississauga. Our thanks to the kind, generous people of St. John U.C. (Hamilton) where Jim attended for many years, to the good people of St. Paul's. U.C (Dundas) and to the caring staff at St. Joseph's Villa. On-line condolences and sympathies may be left at maclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 9, 2020.