James "Jim" Bradshaw
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jim Bradshaw on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the age of 87. Jim is now reunited with his loving wife, Ann, his parents, brothers and sisters. Jim will be forever remembered by his children Susan and Jim Nagy, Tim and Diane Bradshaw, Mark Bradshaw (Paula), Bev Cutts (Jim), and Jay and Cynthia Bradshaw. Jim will also be fondly remembered by his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Mike, sister-in-law Teresa, nieces, nephews and friends. The family wishes to send a special thank you to Dr. Alan Neville and the staff at Juravinski Hospital for all your care and compassion. A private family service will be held at Jim's request. Dad, we love you. "Goodnight and God bless"

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 6, 2020.
