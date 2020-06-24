It is with great sadness that the family of James Bruce Elder announces his death at the age of 92. After a brief stay in the hospital, he died peacefully of natural causes related to dementia. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Elder, his sister, Marion Dennison, his children Steven Elder (Licia) and Susan Elder (Lyle), grandchildren Jamie Veillette (Lyndsey) and Kelly Veillette (Jason), and his great-grandchild, Harper MacInnis. He is also survived by his extended family, Martha Fox Geisser (Dennis), and Robert (Sarah), Peter and Malcolm Fox. He was pre-deceased by his parents, James "Jimmy" and Alice Elder, his brother Douglas Elder, his first wife Evelyn Elder and his daughter, Linda Elder. Born and raised in Toronto, Bruce attended U of T and became a Professional Engineer. He lived and worked in Burlington and was the manager for Instron Canada for many years. He was an involved and loving father for his 3 kids. He was passionate about golf, bridge, tennis, photography, travel, and music, including the annual Christmas Carol Sing at home. Bruce loved spending time with family and friends, especially at the family cottage at Thunder Beach. He was kind, gentle, funny, friendly, intelligent and endlessly curious. Bruce was very technically talented and solved many problems with his mind and hands, always offering to share his wisdom with those around him. There was never a time when Bruce was not engineering something to make it better! Thank you to the paramedics, and to the staff at Joseph Brant Hospital for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Salvation Army Burlington Community Family Services or the Canadian Diabetes Association. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 12 noon until at 1 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel from 1- 1:30 p.m. Private interment to follow. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. Note: The Service at 1 pm will be live-streamed for those who cannot attend in person. Please contact Smith's Funeral Home at (905) 632-3333 for information on how to connect. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 24, 2020.