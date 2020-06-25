Age 69, of Valley NS, died suddenly and unexpectedly while doing something he loved, cycling with a friend. Jim was born in Dunnville, ON, he graduated from the University of Guelph in 1975 in Earth Science and with his MSc in 1976. Jim and Barbara adopted Nova Scotia as home in 1976. Jim worked for the NS Department of Agriculture in extension service positions and retired from senior management at NSAC in 2012. After retirement he became a full-time ski instructor at Ski Wentworth. Jim had many passions - technology, cycling, skiing, being a proud Rotarian and Mason, baking - but most of all, his family. He was 2008-9 Rotarian of the year, President of the Rotary Club of Truro 2011-12, and 2015-16 District Governor of Rotary 7820. Be a Gift to the World was his theme. And he was. He has left a legacy of caring, deep friendships, and building community. He is survived by Barbara, his wife of 47 years; their sons, Michael (Charisse) and Steven (Monique) plus four precious grandchildren, Archer, Alexander, Sophia and Felix, all of Ottawa as well as siblings, Barbara (Ralph Richards, Quinte West, ON), Fred (Debbie, Dunnville, ON), Helen (Frank Bennemeer, Wainfleet, ON) and Rod (Mary, Dunnville, ON) plus many nieces and nephews, brother-in-law, Bill Doyle (Dartmouth, NS). A Celebration of Life and interment will take place at a later date. The family asks that donations in Jim's memory be made to The Rotary Foundation of Canada at https://my.rotary.org/en/donate Arrangements are under the direction of Colchester Community Home, 512 Willow St., Truro. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ColchesterCommunity.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 25, 2020.