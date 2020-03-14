Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home - HAMILTON
15 WEST AVENUE, N.
Hamilton, ON L8L 5B9
(905) 522-2496
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ames
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Bryan Ames

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Bryan Ames Obituary
With deep sadness we announce the passing of Jim on March 7th, in his 78th year Son of the late Carl and Sarah Ames. He will be missed by his sons Bryan (Donna) and Kenneth, grandchildren Danielle and Noah, and special friend Mary, He is survived by siblings Joan Fralick (Don), Maxine Rogers (Charles) Cindy Ames, Stephen Ames (Carol), Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by Glenn, Noureen Black and Lynda Ames Jim was a long time employee of J.I Case (International Harvester) and Life Labs. Cremation has taken place
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -