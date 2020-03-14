|
With deep sadness we announce the passing of Jim on March 7th, in his 78th year Son of the late Carl and Sarah Ames. He will be missed by his sons Bryan (Donna) and Kenneth, grandchildren Danielle and Noah, and special friend Mary, He is survived by siblings Joan Fralick (Don), Maxine Rogers (Charles) Cindy Ames, Stephen Ames (Carol), Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by Glenn, Noureen Black and Lynda Ames Jim was a long time employee of J.I Case (International Harvester) and Life Labs. Cremation has taken place
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020