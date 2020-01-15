|
|
James C Fish born August 30th 1933, passed away peacefully on Friday January 10th 2020 at Extendicare LTC in Hamilton, Ontario of which the family wishes to thank all the wonderful staff on Edgemount who cared for Jim and the support they provided. He will be greatly missed by his wife Beth, his children James (Marisa), Heather (Joe), Bob (Michelle), Debi, Brenda, Don (Nicole) and Heather (Chris). He will be sadly missed by his 17 grandchildren and his 17 great-grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. In addition to his love of his family, Jim was well known for his passion for photography that spanned a period of over 70 years including a career with the Globe and Mail and the Spectator. A celebration of life will be held at Bethel Gospel Tabernacle located at 1355 Upper Wellington St in Hamilton on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Mission Services and/or City Kids.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 15, 2020