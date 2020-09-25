1/1
James Chamberlain
1933-07-15 - 2020-09-24
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Jim Chamberlain on September 24, 2020 in his 88th year. Cherished husband of 60 years to Beverlee proud proud father of Jeff(Sharon), Rick(Susan), Julie(Mike) loving grandpa to Kristen Justin Lisa Kyle Kaitlyn Sarah Emily Vanessa Adam Melissa and great grandson Jayce. Special thanks to the caring staff at St. Peters. A private family Graveside service will be held. His love will be forever felt by his family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved