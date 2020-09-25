It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Jim Chamberlain on September 24, 2020 in his 88th year. Cherished husband of 60 years to Beverlee proud proud father of Jeff(Sharon), Rick(Susan), Julie(Mike) loving grandpa to Kristen Justin Lisa Kyle Kaitlyn Sarah Emily Vanessa Adam Melissa and great grandson Jayce. Special thanks to the caring staff at St. Peters. A private family Graveside service will be held. His love will be forever felt by his family.



