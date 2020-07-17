How lucky are we to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so hard. Jim passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020 while under exemplary care of Hamilton Continual Care. Devoted husband and soulmate of Doreen (nee Sutton) for 71 years. Cherished and adored father of Karen Speedie (George) and Nancy Zabel (Ron). Proud and loving grandfather of David Speedie (Jenn), Eric Speedie (Tamara), Lauren Bell (Andy) and Kevin Zabel. Sadly his great-grandchildren Solenn Bell, Aven Bell, Taylor Speedie and Shaun Speedie will no longer hear his laugh or listen to his stories. Jim is survived by his sister in law Barb Christie. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Davidina Christie, siblings Mina Butterworth (Charlie), Chick Christie, Bill Christie, life long friends Joe and Vi Siddons, his in-laws Oliver and May Sutton and their son Ollie. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Words cannot express how grateful we are to the staff and management of HCC, you were a loving second family to our Dad. Jim was born on August 8, 1929 in Hamilton, Ontario and remained an East Ender for the majority of his life, working at Stelco for 36 years in the Bloom Mill, Mechanical Dept. He was a proud member of local 1005 serving as chief steward for many years. He was an ardent supporter of any underdog and sought out fairness and truth at all times. He enjoyed travel, camping, the cottage, quoits, euchre...but most of all he attended and cheered heartily at every hockey or soccer game his four grandchildren played. Private family service has taken place. Memorial donations to a charity of choice
would be appreciated by the family. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Just close your eyes and you will see, All the memories that you have of me. Just sit and relax and you will find, I'm really still there inside your mind.