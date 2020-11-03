Passed peacefully on November 1, 2020 at the Niagara Falls General at the age of 67 years with his loving spouse Dianne by his side. Survived by his niece Dawn (Dean) Shamsher and their children. He will also be greatly missed by his British family in England. Special thanks to his sister-in-law Donna Cook, she has been our rock. Jim worked his entire career as a car salesman in Hamilton, Ontario. Rest in peace Babe. In keeping with Jim's wishes, cremation and a private graveside service will take place. Donations to the Canadian Liver Foundation would be appreciated.