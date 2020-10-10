Crossan, James - July 10, 1939 to October 6, 2020 Peacefully at Royal Regional Health Centre in Barrie with his daughter by his side. Predeceased by his wife Gwedolyn Crossan (2009). Loving and devoted father to his daughter Genny (Mike) and fiercely proud grandfather to Lenora and Emily. An accomplished artist, illustrator, graphic designer and professor, James was awarded the Professor Emeritus distinction for his work with the University of Toronto in 2000. Serving as a Union Steward for many of his colleagues, James spent most of his teaching profession at the Sheridan College Campus in Oakville. James was a brilliant and loyal man who will be greatly missed by friends and family. The memories of him will not be lost in our hearts. A special thanks goes out to the nursing staff at RVRHC in the Cardiac and Renal Unit. Cremation to take place privately with a celebration of life memorial to occur in the spring. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, The Kidney Foundation or Parkinson Canada would be appreciated by the family. Words of condolence may be left for the family at www.peacefultransition.ca