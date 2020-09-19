James D. Johnston Unexpectedly, on September 8, 2020 age 49, the World Lost A Great Man. James or Jim (Jimmy to only a few) wasa man who loved nothing more than his family. Loving Husband to Susan, Son-in-Law to Ron and Carol, proud Father to Jessica and Gavin. Faithful Son to Ruthann and Mark, Sister Jayde and beloved Brother to Robert and Anita, Uncle to Lydia and Mirko. To ALL those who knew Jim he was a wonderful, caring man who always helped people and animals in need. After Jim broke his back in 2000, he lived in constant pain and it's with this in mind we know Jim is now out of pain. We will have a Celebration of Jim's Life at a later date. Thank you to everyone for your condolences and support it is very much appreciated. "The hurt felt now can only be eclipsed by the LOVE felt always. Rest in Peace" JKI Sister Message from Mom: All I can say right now I am feeling lifeless without you. You are my baby boy and I will hold you in my arms every second of every day. I will sing you the lullaby I sang you when you were a baby. Now, and forever, I will never leave you my baby, you'll be. Kisses and Hugs Forever, Mom xoxo Send messages to:mark@jimmysfinds.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store