October 13, 1934 to July 13, 2020 On July 13, 2020 Jim passed away at home with his loving wife Lillian by his side. Jim was in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Lillian. Jim was a proud father to Lynn Bruce (predeceased Paul) Rob, Christine Phillips (predeceased Joe), Susan Morse, Lori Ercoli (Chris) Predeceased sons David and Paul. Jim was an awesome grandad to Mark Bruce (Lindsay), Julie Laginskie, Jason Phillips, Christopher Valchuk, Vanessa Valchuk. Very proud great grandfather to Lucas Laginskie, Quentin Bruce, Noah and Sophia Phillips Predeceased by his parents Len and Mary Morse, Predeceased by his brother Robert Morse. Predeceased by his in laws Bill and Christina Howarth Jim was a retired bus driver for Burlington Transit for many years. We will miss his sense of humour, his kindness and most of all his big hugs. We were so blessed to have such a wonderful man as a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be truly missed.



