1/
James D. Morse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
October 13, 1934 to July 13, 2020 On July 13, 2020 Jim passed away at home with his loving wife Lillian by his side. Jim was in his 86th year. Beloved husband of Lillian. Jim was a proud father to Lynn Bruce (predeceased Paul) Rob, Christine Phillips (predeceased Joe), Susan Morse, Lori Ercoli (Chris) Predeceased sons David and Paul. Jim was an awesome grandad to Mark Bruce (Lindsay), Julie Laginskie, Jason Phillips, Christopher Valchuk, Vanessa Valchuk. Very proud great grandfather to Lucas Laginskie, Quentin Bruce, Noah and Sophia Phillips Predeceased by his parents Len and Mary Morse, Predeceased by his brother Robert Morse. Predeceased by his in laws Bill and Christina Howarth Jim was a retired bus driver for Burlington Transit for many years. We will miss his sense of humour, his kindness and most of all his big hugs. We were so blessed to have such a wonderful man as a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be truly missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved