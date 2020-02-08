|
SMITH, James David Suddenly on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in his 42nd year, as the result of an automobile accident. Loving son of Krista Stone (Larry) and Larry Smith (Kathie). Jamie is survived by his four children, Aiden, Madison, Morgan and Jaxson. Dear brother to Janette Smith, Jessica Edmonson (Brent) and step-brother to Mark Stone (Pauline), Mike Stone (Joanna) and Brian Stone. Predeceased by his grandparents, Jim and Eleanor Smith and Harvey and Freda Callaway and his uncle Kenny Callaway. Jamie will be fondly remembered by his many aunts and uncles and he will be sadly missed by his countless nieces, nephews and cousins. Jamie loved you all. Friends and family are welcomed to visit at the MILLER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Caledonia, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. followed by the service in the chapel at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. To celebrate Jamie's fondness for children, the family would appreciate donations be made to the Lansdowne Children's Centre, (39 Mount Pleasant Street, Brantford, ON N3T 1S7) in his memory. www.millerfuneralchapel.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020