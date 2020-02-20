|
WILL,James David It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jim Will on Friday, February 14, 2020 at The Meadows LTC with his wife by his side. Survived by his beautiful wife January Will (nee Bailey). Predeceased by his father David Will, his mother Pat Will, his brother Gary and his son Scott (Tanja), his sister-in-law Kate Wells (Nathan Enns), brother-in-law Peter (Yosleidy). Grandchildren Brooke, Bryjette and Jack and nephew Cristian. Jim loved fishing, biking, birds, our travel trailer, the sun and lots of music, he loved his dogs Ruby, Hutch and Lily. He recently retired from Dofasco. I would like to thank The Meadows staff, nurses and PSW's for their exceptional care of Jim. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 22nd at The South Gate Church at 120 Clarendon Ave at 3 p.m. The family would appreciate donations in Jim's memory to the New Rossy PSP Centre in Toronto. Progressive Supranuclear Palsy is the rare disease Jim battled.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 20, 2020