Grant, James "Jim" Dominic Passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020 in his 59th year. Husband of 27 years to Carmel, loving father to Carly (Brandon) and Grandad to Logan. Brother to Rosemarie (Carlos) and Andrew (Stephanie). Predeceased by parents, James Joseph and Anne Grant, brother Laurence and sister Mary Alice (Roger). James will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and family in Canada, England, and Scotland. Special thanks to nurse Rachel, PSW Remi and the beautiful staff at Emmanuel House. Further thanks to Dr. Duboff, Dr. Kazemi and Dr. Winemaker. In lieu of flowers, donations to Emmanuel House Hospice or McMaster Children's Hospital would be appreciated. Cremation has taken place. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com Go Steelers!!
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 1, 2020.