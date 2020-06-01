James Dominic "Jim" Grant
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grant, James "Jim" Dominic Passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020 in his 59th year. Husband of 27 years to Carmel, loving father to Carly (Brandon) and Grandad to Logan. Brother to Rosemarie (Carlos) and Andrew (Stephanie). Predeceased by parents, James Joseph and Anne Grant, brother Laurence and sister Mary Alice (Roger). James will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and family in Canada, England, and Scotland. Special thanks to nurse Rachel, PSW Remi and the beautiful staff at Emmanuel House. Further thanks to Dr. Duboff, Dr. Kazemi and Dr. Winemaker. In lieu of flowers, donations to Emmanuel House Hospice or McMaster Children's Hospital would be appreciated. Cremation has taken place. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com Go Steelers!!


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved