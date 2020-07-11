1/2
James Donald MacNaughton "Jim" SIM
Jim passed away unexpectedly at the age of 84 years, while at home with his family, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He is reunited with his sweetie Elsie who passed away on May 12, 2018. Loved father of Cindy-Lee (Dan) Belbeck, the late James Jason Sim. Loved step-father of the late David Archibald. Proud grandfather of Kyle Jason Daniel and Jamie-Lynn Lorraine Belbeck. Dear brother of Ronald (Lynn) Sim and uncle to Norman and Scott (Lise) Sim. Jim served with the Hamilton Harbour Police as a Sergeant for over 25 years, was the co-owner of Clappison Corners Motor Inn with his wife Elsie. Jim was an active member of the Optimist Club of Waterdown for 44 years. Most recently he enjoyed his time driving a school bus for Sharpe Bus Lines Ltd. Jim was a big man who had a bigger heart and was always in contact with his family and friends. He loved to tell a story and always had time to chat. He grew up on the Hamilton beach strip and lived a full life which included rodeo, football, wrestling, and he was passionate about animals as he had many horses, dogs and cats over the years. Jim loved to read. He always had multiple books on the go. One of his favorite topics was ships and the history of the Great Lakes, his knowledge on the subject was endless. His favourite place to be was Honey Harbour, Georgian Bay where he had many adventures by boat and snowmobile. He loved his family and his friends who became his family, and he will be missed by all of them. Private cremation has taken place. Donations to the SPCA would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
