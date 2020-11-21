1/1
The Rev. James. E. Managhan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Went to be with his Lord on November 16, 2020 in his 94th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Kathryn Thornton (2019). Survived by his sister, Betty Morrison, Windsor and brother David and his wife Rose, St. David's. Also survived by his sisters-in-law, Peggy Managhan, Windsor, Donna Rayson, Texas and Mary Ware and husband Clarence, Leamington and many nieces and nephews. Special friend of Janet and David Partridge. Predeceased by his mother, Margaret (1949), his father, Clarence, (1981), sisters, Eileen (1934), Margaret (2020), brothers, Clarence (2000) and John (2004). Jim had a brief career in business before entering into full time Christian service with B.Y.P.U. and Boy's Work secretary for the Baptist Convention of Ontario and Quebec. He graduated from McMaster Divinity College in 1960. Jim pastored churches in Toronto, Vittoria, Strathroy, Windsor, Scarborough and Hamilton. In retirement he served as interim pastor at Point Claire, Quebec, Oshawa, Stoney Creek, Cambridge, Hamilton and Ohsweken. Jim was also involved in temperance work, serving four years as Executive Secretary of the Alcohol-Drug Education Association of Alberta. Many thanks to the staff at Macassa Lodge for their excellent care of Jim. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, a gift in memory of Jim can be made to Harmony Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 1763 Upper James St., Hamilton, ON, L9B 1K7.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved