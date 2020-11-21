Went to be with his Lord on November 16, 2020 in his 94th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Kathryn Thornton (2019). Survived by his sister, Betty Morrison, Windsor and brother David and his wife Rose, St. David's. Also survived by his sisters-in-law, Peggy Managhan, Windsor, Donna Rayson, Texas and Mary Ware and husband Clarence, Leamington and many nieces and nephews. Special friend of Janet and David Partridge. Predeceased by his mother, Margaret (1949), his father, Clarence, (1981), sisters, Eileen (1934), Margaret (2020), brothers, Clarence (2000) and John (2004). Jim had a brief career in business before entering into full time Christian service with B.Y.P.U. and Boy's Work secretary for the Baptist Convention of Ontario and Quebec. He graduated from McMaster Divinity College in 1960. Jim pastored churches in Toronto, Vittoria, Strathroy, Windsor, Scarborough and Hamilton. In retirement he served as interim pastor at Point Claire, Quebec, Oshawa, Stoney Creek, Cambridge, Hamilton and Ohsweken. Jim was also involved in temperance work, serving four years as Executive Secretary of the Alcohol-Drug Education Association of Alberta. Many thanks to the staff at Macassa Lodge for their excellent care of Jim. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, a gift in memory of Jim can be made to Harmony Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 1763 Upper James St., Hamilton, ON, L9B 1K7.



