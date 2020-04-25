|
December 30, 1925 - April 22, 2020 Passed peacefully in his sleep in his 95th year and now reunited with his love of over 65 years, Betty. Survived by sons Cameron (Sarah), Kip, Jay (Margaret) and Grandchildren Sophia, Cody, Samantha (Brandon) and Alyssa. Also survived by siblings Joe (the late Joyce), Vince (the late Ivy), Rita (the late Bruce), Gerry (the late Cathy), George (Deanna), Irene (Barry), Frank (Karen) and predeceased by siblings Margaret, Ed (the late Jean), Roy (Eileen), Joyce (Verne), Patrick (Pat), Bryant (the late Nan) and Bob. Jim was a World War 2 Veteran serving in the Royal Canadian Navy in active service on the high seas from 1943-1945. Jim enjoyed a 43 year career at Procter & Gamble where he established several lifetime friendships and co-founded the Poker Club that went on for over 50 years. In early retirement Dad spent several years as a Director of The Prison Arts Foundation. His "Second" retirement saw he and Betty taking yearly road trips to Nova Scotia, PEI, Newfoundland and through Eastern United States. Countless hours were also spent on the Rocky Saugeen River and Camp Creek enjoying his passion of Fly Fishing with his sons. He was a talented woodworker and modeler building small scale ships, most notably the Bluenose twice, the last one he started and finished in his early nineties. A very special thank you to his siblings and his P&G colleagues who showed up for weekly visits over the last couple of years after Betty passed. Dad thoroughly enjoyed the company and laughs! Thank you to the staff of the Care Wing at Highgate Residence for the care and compassion they gave our father over the last few weeks during these difficult times. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home "William J. Markey Chapel", Hamilton (905.574.0405). Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020