Peacefully, at home surrounded by his family on February 7, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Joan E. Croucher (nee Kenyon) for 63 years. Loving father of Jim Croucher (Josie), Sandra Browning (Ric) and Bill Croucher. Cherished grandfather "Stretch" of six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Survived by his sister Marie Carson. He will also be remembered by many family and friends. At Jim's request cremation has taken place. A Celebration of his Life will be held at The Stoney Creek Legion Branch 622, 12 King St. E. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 3 - 8 p.m. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be made at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 10, 2020