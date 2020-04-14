|
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of James (Jim) Dyment at the Niagara Health St. Catharines Hospital Site on April 11, 2020 after a brief struggle with Covid-pneumonia. Life began for Jim in Smithville, Ontario, born to parents Norman and Mildred Dyment (nee Acton), deceased. He graduated from Smithville High School and McMaster University in Hamilton. Jim received his Masters in Library Science from the University of Buffalo. He was Head Librarian at Westmount Secondary School and then Sherwood Secondary School in Hamilton until 1996. After retirement he moved to Niagara Falls to be near family and spend his retirement years. At that time he became a member of Glengate Alliance Church, now known as The Gate. Jim's first King Charles Spaniel, Rusty, was his constant companion for 12 years. A second King Charles, Barney, is now happily living with his great niece,Tara. He became the family genealogist, offering him opportunity to travel and meet up with relatives near and far. Another passion of Jim's was his huge book collection on Royalty, World History and Biographies. He was an avid historian. Left to grieve his loss is his only sibling, Doreen Jones (Gordon). Jim was affectionately known as Uncle Puncle to nieces, Linda Jones, Karen Jones (Rob Deacon), and Susan Bridgman (Mark). Jim will also be fondly remembered by great nieces and nephews, Renee, James, Ryan, Jennifer, Tara, Melissa, Benji, Kevin, Katie and several great great nieces and nephews. A family celebration of life for Jim will take place when possible. We wish to thank the doctor and nursing staff at St. Catharines Hospital who lovingly made his final days comfortable. Interment is to take place April 14, 2020 in Smithville, Ontario. If desired, donations in Jim's memory may be made to The Gideons International. merritt-fh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 14, 2020