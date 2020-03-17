|
After a courageous battle with cancer Gods angels took Jim home. He leaves behind his loving wife Lynda, his stepson Steve Weaver (Catherine) and the loves of his life Surrey and Grady. Predeceased by his parents Darrell and Alice LeBlanc and brother Gerard. The family wishes to thank everyone at the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice for their tremendous care during this difficult time. A very special thanks to our friends (you know who you are) for all your love and support. In keeping with Jim's wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, to honour Jim and his wishes, donations to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at cresmountfennellchapel.com for the LEBLANC family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 17, 2020